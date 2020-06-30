F1's Lewis Hamilton to Drive All-Black Car to Combat Racism in Racing

Breaking News

Lewis Hamilton has teamed up with Mercedes to make a big statement on the track about racism ... repainting his car and redesigning his racing uniform -- and both look awesome.

The Formula 1 superstar's car will get an all-black paint job for 2020 to send a message that both Hamilton and Mercedes "stand against racism and all forms of discrimination."

The 2020 season kicks off on July 5 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

35-year-old Hamilton will also swap out his usual white racing uniform for a black jumpsuit instead -- all part of a "pledge to improve the diversity of our team and our sport, and a signal of the team's commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms."

The changes come in the wake of some new offensive and downright stupid comments from F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone ... who is trying to push the narrative that Black people are more racist than whites.

"In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than White people are," the 89-year-old racing legend told CNN.

When CNN pushed for specific examples, Bernie didn't cite any concrete evidence -- explaining it's something he's "noticed" over the years.

But, Hamilton says his team at Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport F1 Team -- including boss Toto Wolff -- have been super supportive of all of the new plans to make a statement about racism in their sport.

"When I spoke to Toto about my hopes for what we could achieve as a team, I said it was so important that we stand united."

"I would like to say a huge thank you to Toto and the Mercedes board for taking the time to listen, to talk, and to really understand my experiences and passion, and for making this important statement that we are willing to change and improve as a business."