Lewis Hamilton Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor At Tuscan Grand Prix

British racing star Lewis Hamilton made his feelings known Sunday at Italy's Tuscan Grand Prix ... he wants the cops who killed Breonna Taylor brought to justice.

Hamilton wore a black t-shirt with the words, "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" emblazoned in pink on the front, and the words, "Say her name" on the back, along with a photo of Breonna.

Hamilton has talked recently about his encounters with racism in the UK ... and also talked about being a black man in a sport dominated by white men. He said, "I'm in a sport which is white-dominated and there is very little diversity, for example. And with everything that happened in the states, it really brought up a lot of emotions for me."

He went on to say, "A lot of people think it is only happening in the states. Yes, there is the police brutality in the states but systemic racism is across the world."

