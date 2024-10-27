Sophie Turner Posts Birthday Tribute to New Boyfriend After Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner is clearly putting her divorce in the rearview ... posting a pic of her beau just one month after putting the finishing touches on her split from Joe Jonas.

The actress shared a sweet tribute to Peregrine Pearson on his 30th birthday Sunday ... showing the pair of them cuddled up with a gorgeous sunset lighting up the scene.

She captioned the pic, "Happy Birthday my angel pie 🥧 🎉. 30, flirty and thriving 🎈."

Peregrine and Sophie have been going steady for about a year now ... with photogs snapping the pair first making out on the streets of London last December.

We've seen them gallivanting around Europe together in the months since ... hanging out in Paris while Joe Jonas has been spotted with several women.

While Sophie and Peregrine have been dating for nearly a year, she only just finalized her divorce from Joe last month. The terms are confidential ... but, we do know they previously went to mediation to work out the settlement and child custody agreement.

The pair hashed out their child custody agreement last year after four days of mediation. Sophie and Joe share two daughters: Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.