Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Finalize Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's acrimonious divorce is in the books ... because they've come to a settlement ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Joe and Sophie have settled their divorce and a judge has signed off.

The terms of the settlement are confidential ... but as we've told you, they previously went to mediation to work out a property and child custody settlement.

Joe and Sophie are officially single again, in the eyes of the law, but they've already moved on romantically.

Sophie is dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and Joe had a fling with actress Stormi Bree and has since cozied up to Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah.

The settlement comes just over a year after Joe filed for divorce following months of marital issues between the two. The exes first started dating way back in 2016, and the following year they got engaged. Joe and Sophie got hitched in 2019 in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

For fans, there is some good to come out of this divorce ... Joe says he made a new album as a form of therapy.

