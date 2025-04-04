'Narcos' Star Manuel Masalva in Coma After Contracting Infection, Friend Says
Manuel Masalva -- an actor best known for his role in "Narcos: Mexico" -- is in a coma because of an infection ... this according to fellow actor Mario Morán.
Morán announced the news in a TikTok posted Thursday ... telling fans he'd contracted a "very aggressive virus" while on vacation.
Masalva was taken to the hospital and put in a medically induced coma, Morán says in Spanish ... before calling his situation "delicate."
It's unclear where Manuel was on vacation ... but, it appears he's still far from home. A GoFundMe to support Manuel has also been set up.
In "Narcos: Mexico" Masalva played Ramón Arellano Félix -- a real person who cofounded and led the Tijuana Cartel before he was killed in a gunfight in 2002.
While most American fans will recognize him from 'Narcos,' he's appeared in a number of shows and movies throughout the years ... including "La Guzmán," "Mi corazón es Tuyo," and the LGBTQ+-focused show "Tengo que morir todas las noches."
We've reached out to Manuel's team ... so far, no word back.