'Narcos' Star Manuel Masalva in Coma After Contracting Infection, Friend Says

In Coma Because of Infection, Friend Says

Manuel Masalva -- an actor best known for his role in "Narcos: Mexico" -- is in a coma because of an infection ... this according to fellow actor Mario Morán.

Morán announced the news in a TikTok posted Thursday ... telling fans he'd contracted a "very aggressive virus" while on vacation.

Masalva was taken to the hospital and put in a medically induced coma, Morán says in Spanish ... before calling his situation "delicate."

It's unclear where Manuel was on vacation ... but, it appears he's still far from home. A GoFundMe to support Manuel has also been set up.

In "Narcos: Mexico" Masalva played Ramón Arellano Félix -- a real person who cofounded and led the Tijuana Cartel before he was killed in a gunfight in 2002.

While most American fans will recognize him from 'Narcos,' he's appeared in a number of shows and movies throughout the years ... including "La Guzmán," "Mi corazón es Tuyo," and the LGBTQ+-focused show "Tengo que morir todas las noches."