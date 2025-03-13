Ex-MTV Host Matt Pinfield Says He's Recovering After 2 Months in Coma

Matt Pinfield says he's recovering after ending up in a coma earlier this year ... and, he's crediting his daughter Jessica for his recovery -- despite his girlfriend and brother's misgivings.

The former MTV host spoke with The Hollywood Reporter ... and, he says he's recovering after his scary hospitalization, which left him unresponsive for two months -- with doctors even fearing he'd never walk or talk again.

As we told you ... Matt's daughter Jessica filed for a temporary conservatorship to take guardianship of his financial and medical decisions -- and, Matt says Jessica is "the one who saved my life. She protected me.”

This is a strong statement of support for his daughter ... 'cause Pinfield's girlfriend, Kara Brown, and his brother, Glenn, claimed Jessica was icing them out -- and, they said Matt was far more responsive than Jessica had them believe when they went to visit him in the hospital.

Kara and Glenn went as far as filing legal documents to fight Jessica's appointment as temporary conservator after Jessica claimed she was worried Kara planned to empty Matt's bank accounts.

However, it sounds like Matt's saying he was in serious trouble for many months ... battling pneumonia and ending up on a ventilator -- but, the support from family, fans and friends helped him get through.

Pinfield told THR he's looking to be released from the hospital later this month if all goes according to plan.