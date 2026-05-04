Kylie Jenner Shows Off Nipples Before Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Can't You Tell I'm Excited For Met Gala?!?
Published
Kylie Jenner looks like she's excited to show up to the 2026 Met Gala ... look no further than her breasts for proof.
She shared a snippet of her getting ready for the biggest night in fashion and the pics she posted on social media, which show her nipples peaking through her outfit, have certainly piqued our interest!
Kylie's got her boobs squeezed together tight for maximum cleavage too ... and her outfit doesn't go above her shoulders.
She's not showing much skin beyond this ... her dress covers up her legs and her booty ... but Kylie is letting her nipples do the talking.