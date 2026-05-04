Kylie Jenner Shows Off Nipples Before Met Gala

Kylie Jenner looks like she's excited to show up to the 2026 Met Gala ... look no further than her breasts for proof.

She shared a snippet of her getting ready for the biggest night in fashion and the pics she posted on social media, which show her nipples peaking through her outfit, have certainly piqued our interest!

Play video content Video: Kris and Kylie Jenner Leave Hotel Ahead of Met Gala Arrival TMZ.com

Kylie's got her boobs squeezed together tight for maximum cleavage too ... and her outfit doesn't go above her shoulders.