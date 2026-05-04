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Kylie Jenner Shows Off Nipples Before Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Can't You Tell I'm Excited For Met Gala?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Kylie Jenner looks like she's excited to show up to the 2026 Met Gala ... look no further than her breasts for proof.

kylie jenner met gala nipples

She shared a snippet of her getting ready for the biggest night in fashion and the pics she posted on social media, which show her nipples peaking through her outfit, have certainly piqued our interest!

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GRAND REVEAL
Video: Kris and Kylie Jenner Leave Hotel Ahead of Met Gala Arrival
TMZ.com

Kylie's got her boobs squeezed together tight for maximum cleavage too ... and her outfit doesn't go above her shoulders.

Met Gala 2026: The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Looks on The Carpet
Launch Gallery
Showstoppers At Met Gala 2026 Launch Gallery
Getty

She's not showing much skin beyond this ... her dress covers up her legs and her booty ... but Kylie is letting her nipples do the talking.

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