Nicole Kidman's Daughter Makes Met Gala Debut, Keith Urban Nowhere in Sight

Nicole Kidman and her daughter stunned on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art ... but Keith Urban was nowhere to be found.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban -- Nicole and Keith's oldest -- posed for pictures with her mom at the Met Gala on Monday ... while her famous father seemingly skipped.

NK and the country crooner split last June, and their divorce was finalized in January. Sources told TMZ last year that Nicole was trying to save their marriage ... but he wanted out.

Nicole's one of the co-chairs this year, so it makes sense that Keith would pass this time around.

Beyoncé, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour are the Australian actress' fellow co-chairs, and this year's theme is "Costume Art."

The A-list attendees have certainly delivered ... they're showing up and showing out in honor of the first Monday in May.