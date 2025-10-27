Nicole Kidman Dazzles at Vogue World Amid Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman isn’t letting her split from Keith Urban get in the way of commanding the spotlight ... turning heads at Vogue World: Hollywood.

The actress stunned in a strapless black gown as she strutted down the runway at the star-studded fashion show held at the Paramount Studios lot in L.A. on Sunday.

Her look paid tribute to Hollywood legend Rita Hayworth in the 1946 classic "Gilda" ... channeling the iconic dress Hayworth wore in one of the film's signature scenes. She complemented the look with black high heels, red lip, and soft curls.

Nicole even walked the runway to "Put the Blame on Mame" -- the song Hayworth performed in the movie.

Nicole Kidman and Baz Luhrmann closing the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show on sunday, october 26, in Los Angeles. #VogueWorld pic.twitter.com/faiHOwSc8E — nicole kidman daily (@dailykidman) October 27, 2025 @dailykidman

At one point, she's seen hand-in-hand with director Baz Luhrmann as the two sway and dance to The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" ... and Nicole looks like she's having the time of her life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Nicole later took to IG to share some behind-the-scenes footage, thanking the producers of the event.