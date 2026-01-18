Karley Scott Collins Slams Rumors She's Dating, Moved In With Keith Urban

Karley Scott Collins has had it up to here with the gossip! The rising country singer took to Instagram Sunday to shoot down rumors she's dating Keith Urban.

Karley responded to an article speculating whether KU moved in with her, writing ... "Yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue."

Rumors of a blossoming relationship between them started circulating just weeks after Keith's divorce from Nicole Kidman was finalized.

The estranged couple was married for 19 years before calling it quits.

Since the split, KU has also been linked to his guitarist Maggie Baugh ... but those rumors were shot down as well.

Maggie's friend, singer Alexandra Kay, told the "Taste Of Country" podcast the rumors were "absolutely not true."

She insisted, "I've met her boyfriend. She's very happy and she has nothing to do with that whole relationship."

TMZ broke the news ... Nicole and Keith's split was something they'd been discussing privately for months before she pulled the trigger on divorce.

They separated in June, and we were told she wanted to save the marriage, although by all accounts, Keith did not.