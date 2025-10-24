Singer Alexandra Kay Says Friend Maggie Baugh Is Not Dating Keith Urban

Play video content Taste Of Country

Romance rumors have been swirling around Keith Urban and his guitarist, Maggie Baugh ... but her friend, singer Alexandra Kay, wants to put a stop to it.

Some have speculated Maggie has been dating Keith following his split from Nicole Kidman ... even suggesting she may have had some involvement in their divorce. But in an interview with "Taste Of Country" on YouTube, Alexandra insisted the rumors are "absolutely not true."

She said, "I've met her boyfriend. She's very happy and she has nothing to do with that whole relationship."

TMZ broke the news that Keith is believed to be seeing another woman ... the buzz around Keith and his bandmate was sparked by KU adjusting lyrics apparently to reference Maggie in a September show ... then in an October 1 performance of "The Fighter," Keith pointed at Maggie onstage while belting, "I was born to love you."

APRIL 2025

Fans are also looking at Maggie's lyrics for "The Devil Win," where she is heard singing, "I don’t know what the hell I believe in / I don’t know how to heal my soul / Or how to fight this feeling and it’s a damn good place to go / No matter how close I get to the burning edge / Tempting as it is, I won’t let the Devil win."