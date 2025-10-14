Keith Urban Has 'No Plans' for Maggie Baugh's Tour Return

Keith Urban fans -- and sleuths -- won't be getting another look at Maggie Baugh onstage with the country star anytime soon ... 'cause there are "no plans" for the rumored romantic interest to sit in for another "High and Alive" tour stop.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ … the decision not to bring Maggie back into the fold in the foreseeable future has nothing to do with the rumors and headlines -- it's simply logistics.

Play video content BACKGRID

As we previously reported ... Maggie is NOT a member of the tour band, despite confusion -- Maggie was merely asked to appear when Natalie Stovall was unable to perform in Chicago. And Maggie also played a private Vegas show with Keith.

As for Maggie filling in again anytime soon ... don't count on it. We're told Natalie Stovall is Keith’s primary utility player … and he has others he calls upon from time to time if needed, 'cause Natalie has another band, Runaway June. Maggie has occasionally played with Keith prior to this tour though.

Since TMZ broke the news of Keith and Nicole Kidman's split -- and also KU possibly seeing another woman -- Maggie was radio silent for a bit ... but she's since seemingly leaned into it to build anticipation for her new album. As far as that album, we're told Keith had nothing to do with it ... and last we checked, had not heard it.