Maggie Baugh Breaks Silence Amid Keith Urban Rumors to Plug New Music

Maggie Baugh is breaking her silence as romance rumors swirl around her and Keith Urban ... but she's not talking about the elephant in the room -- instead, she's plugging her new music.

The rising country star hopped on Instagram Wednesday and posted a snippet of her upcoming single, "The Devil Win." She'd teased an announcement Monday, and this seems to be what she was referring to.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ ... Keith was not involved with any aspect of the album ... and he's not listened to it.

Maggie's post comes as fans run with theories that she is seeing Keith amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman. She's been mum on the rumors, which has only served to fuel the gossip firestorm.

As you know ... Keith changed the lyrics to "The Fighter" -- a song about Nicole -- to reference Maggie instead.

Fans are also looking back at a freshly unearthed 2017 video where Maggie says she had a "no dating the band" rule.