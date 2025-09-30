Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce from Keith Urban, She Gets Primary Custody

update

12:14 PM PT -- The parenting plan says the kids will spend 306 days with Nicole and 59 days with Keith. They agreed that all major decisions involving their kids, including education and health care, will be made jointly.

12:12 PM PT -- Nicole cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. She wants to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children." Both Nicole and Keith waived any spousal support and child support. There is, however, a clause which states Keith has prepaid "child support obligations." And they each will retain their own assets, which suggests there is a prenup.

11:58 AM PT -- We have seen a divorce document which says, "Marital Dissolution Agreement," signed by both Nicole and Keith. The agreement includes a parenting plan and a child support worksheet. It also includes a Parenting Seminar Order.

Translation: Nicole and Keith have already worked out a custody agreement, child support, and it appears they have agreed to take co-parenting classes. That's interesting, because it seems they have spent time hammering out all the divorce details. Nevertheless, our sources say Nicole made an abrupt decision to file today.

The document was signed by 2 notaries ... one for Keith dated August 29, 2025, and the other for Nicole dated September 6, 2025.

Nicole Kidman has pulled the trigger to end her marriage ... TMZ has learned she just filed for divorce.

TMZ broke the story ... Nicole and Keith separated in June, and we were told she wanted to save the marriage, although by all accounts, Keith did not.

We also reported Keith and Nicole's inner circle believe he has moved on with another woman.

Whatever the reason, Nicole has clearly had a change of heart and filed to end the marriage.