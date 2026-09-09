Ex-Anthropic Researcher Jacob Coxon Explains Why He Exposed A.I. Fears

Play video content Video: Jacob Coxon Speaks Out After Raising A.I. Concerns on Social Media CNN

A.I. researcher Jacob Coxon says we don't have to worry about artificial intelligence wiping out the world ... yet.

Coxon sat down with Anderson Cooper just one day after his viral warning to say that where A.I. stands currently, is not a threat to civilization ... but the rate at which it's improving on itself is what's terrifying.

Play video content Video: Jacob Coxon Says He Didn't Intend For AI Warning To Go Viral CNN

The former Anthropic researcher says he wasn't always planning to sound the alarm over A.I. ... his initial plan was just to quit.

But Jacob tells CNN he changed his mind because he wanted his resignation to serve some use by spreading across social media.

As you know, Jacob posted that, without regulation, he believes A.I. could "kill us all by the end of the decade."

Jacob explained to Anderson that A.I. companies are "begging to be regulated" after the CNN host questioned if their calls for policy were merely "lip service."