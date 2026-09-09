Ted Cruz Says Elon Musk Told Him A.I. Has 10% to 20% Chance Of Destroying Humanity

Elon Told Me A.I. Has 20% Chance of Killing Us All!!!

Ted Cruz revealed the chilling prediction that Elon Musk shared about the chances A.I. will destroy us all ... and spoiler alert: the odds ain't great!!!

The Senator from Texas was chatting with the ladies on "The View" Wednesday when he said the Tesla CEO told him the probability of A.I. wiping humanity out was between 10% to 20%.

Ted's reaction to Elon's alarming prediction ... "Holy crap!!!"

The Republican was referencing a chat with the SpaceX founder on "The Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast back in January, when Elon said that the possible A.I. annihilation might go down in the next "5 to 10 years."

Ted brought up the disturbing chat with Elon on "The View" after alarming comments made by a former Anthropic employee this week that the Senator found "highly disturbing."

Jacob Coxon -- who quit his job as an Anthropic researcher -- told The Wall Street Journal that the folks building A.I. "earnestly believe it could kill us all by the end of the decade."

If that wasn't enough to keep us all up at night, Coxon doubled down on social media, writing that A.I. business execs "are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives."