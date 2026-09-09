Elon Musk Calls BS on Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair, 'The Low Down'

Elon Musk is calling out his baby mama Ashley St. Clair ... telling TMZ she was never offered the $40 million NDA she claims she rejected.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

We also tackle an A.I. researcher who quit his job after warning that the technology he's helping create could wipe out humanity by the end of the decade.

And Lindsay Clancy could potentially walk free thanks to a legal principle called "manifest necessity," which blocks prosecutors from trying her again.