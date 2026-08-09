Mark Zuckerberg Spars Pro UFC Fighter on Barge in the Middle of A Lake

Mark Zuckerberg looked more like an iceberg over the weekend ... floating on the middle of the lake and sparring with UFC pro Merab Dvalishvili.

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The tech entrepreneur shared a clip of the fight to Instagram Sunday ... full of punches, kicks -- and even Merab picking him up and running him around the barge while the two duked it out on.

In the clip, Zuck's wife -- Priscilla Chan -- rolled by the barge in a kayak ... and he tells her Merab made him take his shirt off so he'd look more like a fighter.

Zuckerberg captioned the video, "Back on the barge with @merab.dvalishvili. Round 2."

Play video content 8/20/25 Video: Alex Pereira and Mark Zuckerberg Spar Together Instagram / @alexpoatanpereira

As you know, the Facebook founder's no fighting rookie ... he's been training with UFC stars like Merab, Alex Pereira and more over the years -- and he even won gold at a jiu-jitsu tourney back in 2023.

He also almost fought fellow tech bro billionaire Elon Musk at the Colosseum in Rome ... though that fight ultimately never happened.