Mark Zuckerberg Hits Mats W/ Merab Dvalishvili For Intense Sparring Session

Merab Dvalishvili was in the mood to blow off some steam after losing his UFC bantamweight championship to Petr Yan ... so he hit the gym to do some sparring, throwing hands with none other than billionaire Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg!

The two shared footage on social media from their Wednesday sparring session, and to Zuck's credit, he didn’t look entirely out of place against one of the baddest men on the planet.

Mark even took Merab down ... in addition to landing some significant strikes on the former champ.

Of course, Merab still had his way with the Meta CEO, and at one point, got a clean shot on his chin.

Still ... Zuckerberg gained Merab’s respect.

“He’s the man, I love it,” Dvalishvili said.

It's not the first time we’ve seen the 41-year-old put in work with fighters on the UFC roster. In October, Zuck hit the mats with the current UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, for another intense training session.

In 2023 ... Zuckerberg trained with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski at his crib in Northern California following Volk’s fight at UFC 290, around the time MZ and Elon Musk were talking about fighting!

And, who knows, maybe there's still a chance it happens.