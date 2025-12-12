Conor McGregor Marries Dee Devlin At Historic Vatican Church

Conor McGregor is a married man!!!

The Notorious and his longtime ride-or-die, Dee Devlin, tied the knot at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City.

The service, at one of the oldest and most historic churches in the Vatican City, was small and intimate, according to our sources.

It's unclear if any of McGregor's celeb friends attended.

Conor, 37, and Dee, 38, have dated most of their entire adult lives ... after meeting at a nightclub in 2008.

The newlyweds, who got engaged in August 2020, already have four children together, Conor Jr., Croía, Rían and Mack.

Devlin was by McGregor's side long before he became the biggest MMA star ever and one of the most famous and successful athletes in the world, and has continued to support him through the good and bad times, something Conor has publicly recognized.

“Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her. I’m doing all of this for her,” the former UFC champ said a few years ago.

“Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams.”