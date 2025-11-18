Dillon Danis Beef 'Not Over' After UFC 322 Brawl, Islam Makhachev's Manager Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dillion Danis better keep his head on a swivel ... 'cause the beef with Team Islam Makhachev is anything but squashed, according to the newly crowned welterweight champ's manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

"This is not over. This is not over," Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports on Monday.

"This guy is not safe. Whole Foods, the airport at a terminal, if people catch this guy, he's gonna have problems. He's not done, these people are not done with him. For the rest of his life. [Dillon] or Conor, they're not safe. Or they have to come out and say, 'Know what, we're sorry, we give up. We're done.' Then after that you'll get mercy."

HOLY SH*T: Magomed Zaynukov aka John Pork beating the crap out of Dillon Danis at UFC 322. pic.twitter.com/sf9zF5N3dp — Luke Brenner (@TheLukeReport) November 16, 2025 @TheLukeReport

32-year-old Danis was in the middle of a massive, Octagon-side brawl during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Saturday ... resulting in several Makhachevb teammates throwing hands with DD.

Dillon, along with Islam's guys, were ejected from the arena. Dana White has said Danis is banned from all future UFC events.

Of course, it's not the first time Dillon has been at the center of a melee outside the cage -- there was a similar incident after Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in 2018, where The Eagle jumped the fence and went after Danis.

Ali says the bad behavior has gone on too long ... and Dillon, through his own actions, has put himself at risk.

"You can not live this life behind the screen and a keyboard when you're gonna meet the people you talk about, especially this group, they will hold you accountable. If you're a reporter, if you're a fighter, if you're anybody, you will be held accountable for your actions. And this is what exactly happened."

Transitioning from the fight outside the Octagon, to the one in it ... we also talked to Ali about Islam's masterful performance over then-champ Jack Della Maddalena, and where the 170-lb. champion wants to go from here.

Is it the legend Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad or Ian Garry -- who are fighting each other this weekend -- or one of the dangerous up-and-comers like Michael Morales or Carlos Pratos, who were both super impressive Saturday.