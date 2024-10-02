UFC's Ottman Azaitar Saved Manager Ali Abdelaziz From Drowning, Caught On Video

Play video content

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, who has repped some of the biggest and best fighters to step foot in a cage, nearly drowned during a recent trip to Hawaii ... and likely would've died if not for Ottman Azaitar.

"Ottman's a great kid. He has a big heart. He literally saved my life," Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports when asked about the frightening incident.

FYI, Azaitar is a 34-year-old lightweight fighter signed to the UFC. He's got a 13-2 record ... and last fought in mid-2023.

As for what happened, we're told Ali, Ottman, and some others went for a swim near a waterfall in Hawaii ... before heading to Salt Lake City for UFC 307, where Abdelaziz has Kayla Harrison fighting on the card.

Unfortunately, Abdelaziz, who isn't a strong swimmer, ended up in an area that was deeper than he anticipated ... and when he couldn't reach the ground, Ali's head began dipping below the waterline, and panick ensued.

Azaitar, thinking quickly, swam to land where he grabbed a rope-like vine from the forest before bringing the line to Ali, and reeling him in to safety.