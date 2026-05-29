OnlyFans Models Return For Spurs vs. Thunder Game 6

Two huge Spurs fans went home happy after Victor Wembanyama and Co. tied up in the Western Conference Finals ... and the folks at home were pretty satisfied, too.

After going viral for their appearance at Games 3 and 4 of the playoff series, OnlyFans models Blue and Julie J. Swan hit up Frost Bank Arena yet again to catch the NBA action on Thursday ... and viewers certainly took notice as the ladies sat feet away from the court.

The two went quite viral for wearing busty 'fits to the venue ... and have been caught in the background of game footage a few times now, with screenshots popping up all over social media.

Thursday night was no different -- in the second quarter, the cameras cut to Spurs coach Mitch Johnson near the bench ... but let's just say no one was looking at him.

Oh, fine ... some sports talk -- Wemby had 28 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists on the night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted just 15 points with four assists for the losing team.

The models' appearances might've provided a bit of motivation for San Antonio ... 'cause the home team scored a 118-91 victory to send things to Game 7.