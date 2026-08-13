Ryan Lochte's Ex Kayla Claims His Fiancée Dated Him Behind Her Back, She Denies

Ryan Lochte's ex-wife, Kayla Reid, is opening up about a painful part of their divorce ... when she discovered a "friend" was allegedly seeing the Olympic swimmer behind her back.

Kayla -- who filed for divorce from Ryan in March 2025 -- tells People she discovered Ryan's now-fiancée, Molly Gillihan, was both comforting her amid their split but also secretly seeing Ryan ... though Ryan and Molly dispute the timeline.

Ryan's ex-wife filed to end their marriage on March 26, 2025 ... and Ryan and Molly's anniversary is April 9 -- just a 2-week gap.

Kayla admits she was never best friends with Molly ... but says they ran in the same social circles in Gainesville, FL and exchanged invites to social gatherings. Kayla said she even helped Molly with plans to open a children's café. Plus, she claims she confided in Molly about the demise of her marriage to Ryan in a 90-minute phone call.

The real estate agent says it's "quite sick" to think about ... claiming Molly was "encouraging" her after she filed for divorce ... allegedly telling her "that I will find an amazing man and complimenting how beautiful and lucky I was, and how he [Lochte] was a coward and how I deserved so much better."

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And BTW, there was history between Ryan and Molly ... she admitted to People the former Olympian contacted her back in 2019, but said she rejected him and made it clear she was not interested in a married man. She said their relationship did not start until AFTER Ryan and Kayla's romance was over.

Kayla claims Molly began asking around about the status of her and Ryan's relationship in early 2025 ... though, allegedly, no one knew they were having issues.

Meanwhile, Ryan has owned up to the vows he broke during his marriage to Kayla, telling People he did struggle with substance abuse and infidelity during their marriage. He stated ... "I wasn't ready to be a husband or the man my family deserved at that point in my life."

Ryan's ready for another shot at marriage -- he proposed to Molly in June of this year, and his divorce from Kayla was finalized in early July.

Ryan and Molly recently relocated to Missouri, where he coaches college swimming ... while Kayla lives in Florida with their three kids. We previously reported Kayla does not agree with Ryan's move ... saying it negatively impacts their kids.