Ryan Lochte Opens Up On Substance Abuse Issues, Reveals He's Sober After Rehab Stint

Ryan Lochte is celebrating his sobriety ... admitting he fell into a "really dark place" a few years ago -- but after checking himself into a rehab facility for substance abuse issues, he's doing better than ever.

The 41-year-old Olympic star opened up on his struggles in an Instagram video ... in which he revealed he's 54 days sober.

Lochte explained his journey ... saying he struggled in the aftermath of a serious car accident when he crashed into a garbage truck on his way to pick up his kids from school in 2023 ... and he experienced "depression, loneliness and feeling like I was giving up in life."

"With everything going on in my life, I needed to make a change, a drastic change."

Lochte said that change came with the decision to check himself into a Florida recovery facility ... and he learned substance abuse isn't a solution, just something that makes things worse.

Now, the swimmer says he feels "so much better, I'm thinking clearly, I'm motivated and moving forward" ... and he wants to change the stigma that surrounds substance abuse.

"It's not how you get knocked out, it's how you get up and keep moving forward and keep bettering yourself every day, putting one foot in front of the other."

The news follows shocking accusations made in divorce filings from his ex, Kayla Rae Reid, who reportedly accused him of using drugs in their home and in front of their children.

The athlete admitted to doing drugs -- but not near the kids.

Lochte sounds ready to continue his fight against substance abuse ... and he's down to help anyone else going through similar situations.