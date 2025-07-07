Ryan Lochte's New GF Denies 'Betrayal' Led To Romance After Swimmer's Divorce

Ryan Lochte's girlfriend appears to be clapping back at the swimmer's ex, Kayla Rae Reid ... saying at no point did "betrayal" play a role in their new coupling.

The Team USA great went Instagram official with Molly Gillihan over the holiday weekend ... with Lochte -- who confirmed his divorce from the Playboy model last month -- sharing a pic of them cozied up on some boat docks.

Just days ago, Reid posted a motivational message about how "betrayal" can lead to "breakthrough" on her own profile ... which naturally led to speculation about what caused her split from Lochte after seven years of marriage.

It's safe to say Gillihan got wind of Reid's side of the story ... 'cause she issued an apparent response on Monday.

"It's okay to be so happy that your heart could explode out of your chest and you want to shout it from the rooftops," Gillihan said. "If you’ve felt it, you know this to be true."

"We would not be here if we had anything to hide or if there had been any betrayal that occurred along the way. This little goofball came into my life patiently, sincerely, and honestly. I am choosing him. ♥️ @ryanlochte."

Gillihan's words sure sound like a defense of her man's handling of the breakup ... while also proving she won't tolerate his ex throwing dirt on his name.

As TMZ Sports previously reported, Lochte and Reid stated their marriage was "irretrievably broken" in court docs ... with both claiming they were done in April and March, respectively.