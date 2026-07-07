Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Lochte have officially closed the book on their marriage ... because the former couple finalized their divorce this month, and we've learned exactly how they've divided up parenting, property and finances.

Sources familiar with the divorce settlement tell TMZ ... Ryan and Kayla finalized their divorce on July 1 and, according to the agreement, Ryan will shell out $1,000 per month in child support for their three children.

We're told Kayla has primary custody, with the kids set to live with her for the vast majority of the year in Florida, where Kayla will keep the marital home in Gainesville.

Ryan, meanwhile, has already relocated to Missouri with his fiancée Molly Gillihan. He's got a coaching gig at Missouri State University.

The settlement also includes a provision aimed at protecting the children's privacy ... neither parent can allow their significant other to post photos of the kids on social media, and if one parent has to haul the other back to court to enforce the agreement and comes out on top, the prevailing party is entitled to recover attorney's fees and court costs.

Financially, Ryan walked away with one major obligation ... he's solely responsible for a $100,000 federal tax lien stemming from the marriage.

As for spousal support, neither side will be writing any checks ... neither Ryan nor Kayla will receive alimony.