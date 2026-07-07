Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dropped Thousands on Wedding Pizza

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made sure no guest went hungry at their wedding ... because they ended their special night by ordering up to $4,000 worth of pizza!!!

TMZ has confirmed the lovebirds ordered about 100 pizzas from the beloved NYC eatery, Mama's TOO! ... which our sources estimate could have rung up a bill somewhere between $3,000 and $4,000.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor and Travis ordered a range of pies from the eatery, and according to Us Weekly, that included the house pie (mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, Parmigiano, basil and extra virgin olive oil), the Angry Nonna (Hot Soppressata, aged mozzarella, Calabrian chili oil and hot honey), plain pepperoni, and more.

The house pie starts at roughly $29, but the price goes up with additional toppings. Meanwhile, the Angry Nonna goes for $40 a pie.

We're told the average pie coming out of Mama's TOO! is about $35.

Mama's had plenty of time to prepare for the ginormous order ... our sources say Tay and Trav gave staff a heads up ... and it wasn't a spur-of-the-moment idea.

So far, we're told Swifties haven't come flooding into the pizza spot to see why Taylor picked it for her wedding ... but they're plenty welcome.

We reached out to Mama's TOO! ... so far, no word back.

As we told you, Taylor and Travis went all-out with food for their wedding guests ... including catering from Taylor's favorite spot, Zero Bond.

They had stations of all types of good eats ... including sushi, salads, filet mignon, chicken and a mix of Chinese, Italian and American favorites. Plus, we learned they had a dessert table with about 30 different choices.

The power couple also had carnival-type games to entertain guests between performances from their famous friends, such as Stevie Nicks.