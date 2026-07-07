Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Singer Not Sharing Wedding Footage With Swifties on Big Screen

Swifties are brewing with excitement that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may release a film or documentary about their New York City wedding ... but it appears it may only happen in their "Wildest Dreams."

Multiple outlets are reporting the couple has no plans to release such a public project about their Madison Square Garden nuptials, despite professional film crews being present.

We told you a few days before the couple's special day there were formal notices that there would be photography and videography happening in and around the iconic venue between June 29 and July 3 ... which covered the dates of the wedding festivities.

And as you know, there were only professional cameras allowed at the wedding ceremony and reception. TMZ reported guests not only had their phones confiscated before entering the venue, but security scanned guests for Meta Smart Glasses and other hidden cameras.

The lesson here -- fans will have to wait until Taylor and Travis decide to release anything about their wedding to catch a glimpse of it.

But, we do know a few things about their special day -- TMZ broke the news that Adam Sandler not only officiated the ceremony, but sang an original song to the bride and groom, which our sources described as humorous yet touching. And, they wrote their own vows in little books, and it's been reported Travis could barely hold it together because he was so moved.

We also learned about the food and entertainment for the night -- Taylor and Travis offered buffet-style stations for guests, which included options such as Italian bites, steak, sushi ... and even more than 2 dozen desserts!

TMZ reported there were carnival-like games to entertain guests between some special performances by their A-list pals.