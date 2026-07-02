Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding: Film Release Spotted at Venue
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Our Wedding Weekend is a Movie ... Literally!
It looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be turning their wedding weekend into a movie ... because we've spotted a filming notice outside the venue.
The notice reads that there will be photography and videography going around in and around Madison Square Garden in connection with "an event taking place at MSG."
The dates on the notice say the time frame for the release is June 29 through July 3 ... meaning cameras may have been rolling since Monday to document the setup.
It says that anyone entering the venue during that time consents to being on camera for whatever they're filming.
And if you think you're getting a glimpse of what's going on inside through the entrance of MSG? Fat chance!
TMZ also obtained video of a row of white tents that have gone up at the arena's entrance ... blocking bystanders' views inside.
So while word may have gotten out about the rehearsal dinner going down at MSG tonight and the blowout bash set for tomorrow, it looks like all the juicy details within are staying secret ... at least until this movie hits theaters (probably).