Play video content Video: Donna Kelce Arrives in NYC Ahead of Taylor Swift and Son Travis' Wedding BACKGRID

Madison Square Garden's biggest delivery isn't coming in on a truck ... it's Mama Kelce, who just rolled up after flying into town.

Donna Kelce has officially arrived in New York ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's massive wedding celebration. The mother of the groom landed Thursday morning ... flashing a smile as she made her way through the airport, but staying mum on the big day.

TMZ has learned Donna wasted no time getting to where the action is ... we're told one of Taylor's drivers picked Donna up ... then drove her straight to the Garden.

It's a big moment in a week that's been filled with nonstop wedding clues. But unlike the endless parade of trucks and deliveries ... this arrival comes with the Kelce family name attached.

Back in March, Donna said she wasn't involved in planning the wedding ... leaving all of that to Taylor and Travis. Now, she's officially here for the fun.

As TMZ has reported, the ceremony itself might not be taking place at MSG ... but the venue has become the headquarters for the enormous reception and a steady stream of activity.

We've spent the week watching the clues pile up. Lighting rigs, staging equipment, and mystery cargo kicked things off ... followed by towering drapes, gazebos, artificial trees, food deliveries, and all kinds of supplies rolling through the Garden's doors.