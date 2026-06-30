Taylor Swift Wedding: Madison Square Garden Being Covered With Drapes
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Drapes Swallowing Up MSG
Madison Square Garden is disappearing behind layers of fabric ... all in the name of Taylor Swift's fairy tale wedding.
Sources connected to the wedding setup tell TMZ ... the event crew got to work Monday, and nearly all of the effort so far has gone into draping the entire arena. We're told workers have been tirelessly hanging fabric from the ceiling and even wrapping the perimeter of the arena floor as they build out Taylor and Travis Kelce's vision.
The makeover is so extensive, sources say it's become clear Taylor didn't simply rent MSG -- she rented a giant, windowless space she could completely reinvent. In fact, we're told guests will walk inside and quickly forget they're even in the world-famous arena.
Sources tell us ... the drapes are a neutral color, though it's likely colored lighting will be used to dramatically change the look of the room throughout the celebration.
Piece by piece, the wedding is coming into focus.
TMZ has already revealed the giant castle taking shape inside the arena, the garden-themed décor, and a custom menu ... and we even saw workers carrying in sewing machines and swapping out a red carpet for a purple one.
Add in the National Guard presence outside and the strict no-phone policy for staffers ... and this is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious transformations Madison Square Garden has ever seen.