Taylor Swift Wedding: Madison Square Garden Being Covered With Drapes

Madison Square Garden is disappearing behind layers of fabric ... all in the name of Taylor Swift's fairy tale wedding.

Sources connected to the wedding setup tell TMZ ... the event crew got to work Monday, and nearly all of the effort so far has gone into draping the entire arena. We're told workers have been tirelessly hanging fabric from the ceiling and even wrapping the perimeter of the arena floor as they build out Taylor and Travis Kelce's vision.

Play video content Video: MSG Workers Spotted Moving Cargo Amid Taylor Swift Wedding Buzz TMZ.com

The makeover is so extensive, sources say it's become clear Taylor didn't simply rent MSG -- she rented a giant, windowless space she could completely reinvent. In fact, we're told guests will walk inside and quickly forget they're even in the world-famous arena.

Sources tell us ... the drapes are a neutral color, though it's likely colored lighting will be used to dramatically change the look of the room throughout the celebration.

Play video content Video: Sewing Machine Brought in as Madison Square Garden Prepares for Taylor Swift's Wedding TMZ.com

Piece by piece, the wedding is coming into focus.

TMZ has already revealed the giant castle taking shape inside the arena, the garden-themed décor, and a custom menu ... and we even saw workers carrying in sewing machines and swapping out a red carpet for a purple one.