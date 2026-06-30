Taylor Swift Wedding: Employees Tear Up Red Carpet at MSG, Supposed to Be Purple

We're In a Lavender Haze, Pull Up That Red Carpet!!!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don't want the red carpet rolled out for them for their wedding event at Madison Square Garden ... they want purple carpet instead, even if workers have to start from scratch.

The color change is underway right now at Madison Square Garden, where workers are pulling up the red carpet they laid down earlier today on a set of stairs outside the arena.

Our photog took this video and was told the carpet is supposed to be purple, not red ... hence the frantic change.

Swifties know ... purple is an important color to Taylor's aesthetic.

The purple fascination includes Taylor's album "Speak Now" and her song "Lavender Haze" ... which she says is about the "all-encompassing love glow" and avoiding outside noise to protect that love.

Taylor and Travis are working hard to protect their upcoming wedding from outside noise ... having guests sign an NDA and giving out watermarked invitations to guard against leaks.

MSG employees aren't allowed to have their phones while setting up the space -- which makes sense since they're apparently building a castle in there -- and wedding guests reportedly have been given the minimum amount of information.