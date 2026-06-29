Taylor Swift Didn't Buy Every Calla Lily In NYC for Wedding, Despite Report

Taylor Swift loves her some calla lilies, but she didn't buy up every single calla lily in New York City ahead of her upcoming wedding event at Madison Square Garden ... despite claims to the contrary.

TMZ reached out to several well-known florists in the NYC area about the reported raid of calla lilies for Taylor and Travis Kelce's big day ... and we were told it was BS.

Every shop we called not only had calla lilies in stock ... not one heard the rumor about Taylor buying up 42,000 flowers ... but you better believe they wished they had the account!

One shop told us they visited the New York Flower Market this morning ... and there were plenty of callas on hand for shops.

Another shop owner found it laughable TS would use a local shop ... saying she'll for sure have her blooms flow into the MSG.

TMZ broke the story ... between 1,100 and 1,200 people will show up at MSG July 3 to watch the couple become husband and wife -- or to celebrate the already complete nuptials.

We're told Taylor and Travis have gone to great lengths to ensure privacy, and that includes communicating with invitees by text, rather than physical invitations ... and NDAs have been issued.