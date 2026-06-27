Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Reportedly Holding Smaller Rehearsal Dinner Before 1K Guest Wedding

Another mystery surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has seemingly been unraveled.

TMZ confirmed the power couple plans on holding a huge bash with 1,000+ people to celebrate their nuptials at New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3rd ... with a smaller gathering scheduled for July 2. Now, Page Six is reporting the more intimate group of about 100 people will be a rehearsal dinner ahead of their actual "I do's."

It's still unclear if there will be hundreds and hundreds of folks at Tay and Trav's official ceremony or just the following celebration ... but signs are pointing to all that going down on July 3.

And as we've told you, the couple chose MSG because it offers massive security options and has no windows ... plus, sources told us they had their lucky guests sign an iron-clad NDA, meaning it's likely very little will be getting out about the details of their special day.

But, in addition to the venue details, TMZ has been able to confirm some of the big names who scored an invite to the pop superstar's wedding to the NFL icon -- Sombr, Benson Boone, and Karlie Kloss, to name a few.

We also hear that some non-famous faces will get to witness Taylor and Travis make their union official ... including some people they've only crossed paths with a handful of times.

Some details about Taylor's bridal wardrobe also leaked ... with a report saying she's still choosing between several gowns by Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who are currently the co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta.