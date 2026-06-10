Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest List Includes Unexpected Non-Celebrities

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list isn't just packed with celebrities, athletes and Hollywood power players ... plenty of everyday folks made the cut too.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the couple invited people who aren't famous and, in some cases, barely know Taylor and Travis. We're told some guests have only crossed paths with Taylor a few times while working on various projects over the years.

In fact, we're told some invitees were even shocked when they got the call.

While the event will be loaded with A-listers, studio executives, agents and managers, our sources say Taylor and Travis also wanted to include people they've met along the way who left a positive impression, even if they were never part of their immediate inner circle.

As TMZ first reported ... between 1,100 and 1,200 guests are expected to attend the July 3 wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

We broke the story ... Taylor rented out MSG for at least three days -- one day for setup, the wedding day itself and another day for breakdown. We're told she's paying retail price, with the booking fee for the arena going for roughly $1 Million per night.

Our sources told us Taylor and Travis skipped physical invitations altogether, choosing instead to call and text guests directly in an effort to keep the celebration as private as possible.