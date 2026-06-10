Taylor Swift Expected to Attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals at MSG

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is about to be a star-studded showdown ... because Taylor Swift is expected to attend the game at her upcoming wedding venue, Madison Square Garden.

According to Page Six, Taylor's a huge New York Knicks fan and is planning to roll up to the game with some friends.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … she’s expressed interested in going and is expected to be in the stands tonight. But it's unclear if Travis Kelce will be with her.

Last month, the cute couple was courtside for a playoff game between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers ... and Travis was repping Cavs merch.

But whether Travis is on Taylor's arm or not, it sure sounds like she'll be cheering for a New York win tonight ... especially since the game's going down at her wedding venue.

As we previously reported, Taylor and Travis will officially become Tayvis at MSG on July 3 ... where they'll be surrounded by over 1,000 of their closest friends.