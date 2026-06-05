Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Will Be in the Middle of Manhattan

TMZ is zeroing in on the wedding venue for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce .. and now we know they'll be tying the knot in the heart of New York City's busiest borough.

A source with direct knowledge tells us ... the wedding's going down July 3 in the "middle of Manhattan."

As for the venue ... there's a buzz Taylor and Travis will by tying the knot at Madison Square Garden, but no word yet if that's indeed the place. Reality is ... the bride and groom have lots of iconic options for their big day -- Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, the NYC Public Library ... the list goes on.

Taylor and Trav are, obviously, doing all they can to keep their choice top secret, because our source says she's been reaching out to her guests over text with more info ... though it's unclear if formal invites were ever sent out.

TMZ broke the story ... Taylor hopped on the phone and personally called her famous friends to save the date, but did not, initially, provide details on location.

As we first told you ... Karlie Kloss and Benson Boone have both scored coveted spots on the guest list, but Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, might not be so lucky.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Not Tying the Knot in Rhode Island, Senator Says TMZ.com

With the "Tayvis" wedding being so under wraps, there were rumors they were eyeing a Rhode Island venue to exchange their vows ... but RI Senator Sheldon Whitehouse told us Tuesday that probably wasn't happening.

There were rumblings Taylor wanted to get hitched at either Ocean House resort in Westerly or her own estate in town ... but Westerly PD told us they hadn't heard anything.

Plus, we debunked rumors last year that Taylor bought out a couple's wedding date at Ocean House. Guess that's because she took the ceremony to the Big Apple.

Play video content Video: NYPD Commissioner Jokes About Providing Security for Taylor Swift’s Wedding New York City Council

New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch might have let the cat out of the bag earlier this week when she mentioned a potential "Taylor Swift wedding" as an event that might need a big-time security presence in July ... though Tisch tried to downplay the comment, claiming she was only kidding.