Taylor Swift can leave a "Blank Space" on a check all she wants, but she still wouldn't be able to buy her perfect wedding date from another couple at her fave venue ... so says the venue itself.

Here's the deal ... a recent report claimed the singer-songwriter wants to marry Travis Kelce on June 13, naturally, next year at Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island -- but that date was already held for another bride and groom.

According to the report, Taylor unzipped her wallet and dropped a bag to claw back her chosen date ... because money can't buy you love, but it might buy you a lovely, romantic venue.

But, not in this case ... because Stephanie Leavitt, Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Ocean House, tells TMZ they would never allow one couple to buy another's wedding date.

Leavitt says, "When clients and their families choose Ocean House as their wedding venue, it is an agreement and commitment between our team and that family. Ocean House would not and is not allowing another party or entity to buy a wedding group out of a contracted wedding date."

Translation: Swift's billionaire status won't help her here ... the venue insists it wouldn't let it happen.

However, Leavitt adds ... because they value the privacy of their happy couples, Ocean House will not confirm who, if anyone, IS getting married there on June 13, 2026.

Leavitt says, "We appreciate the interest in our brides and grooms yet allow them to confirm their wedding location with who they choose.”

So, at this point, we don't know if Taylor and Travis will tie the knot there, or if it will be on Taylor's fave date -- all the venue will say for sure is Taylor did not buy off anyone else to bring her "Love Story" over the finish line.