Travis Kelce Asked Chiefs To Not Play Taylor Swift Songs At Arrowhead Stadium

Travis Kelce made a specific request to the Kansas City Chiefs regarding his relationship with Taylor Swift ... asking his employer to refrain from playing her hits over the speakers on gameday.

Settle down, Swifties -- he's got a good reason.

Mark Donovan -- who's been running the Chiefs' front office since 2011 -- revealed the ask dates back to the beginning of Kelce and Swift's romance ... when the superstar tight end said putting a spotlight on the singer separates him from the rest of the team.

"We never played a Taylor Swift song in the stadium when she's in the building," MD said on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show show.

"Travis, to his credit, is all about team, and he's all about the guys, and he's all about being part of the team and not being separate. He said, 'That separates me, like when we're playing a game, when we're in the stadium, it's about us. I want it to be about us.'"

"We never showed Taylor on our big board in our stadium, never. It was respectful... We're not taking advantage of this relationship."



It clearly paid off -- Kelce snagged his third Super Bowl ring in 2024 ... almost a year into dating Swift. They're still going strong ... with Swift getting her own rock when he proposed in August.