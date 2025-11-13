Travis Kelce Featured in Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Docuseries

As if Swifties weren't swooning enough ... Travis Kelce is featured in Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour docuseries -- and has a major stamp of approval from her mom!

Check out the official trailer for "The End of an Era" -- there's no hiding Trav and Tay's love as the singer's mother, Andrea Swift, gushes over the NFL star ... saying he "brings happiness" to their lives.

There's also an adorable moment that documents the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and "Fate of Ophelia" singer on the phone, drawing similarities within each other's lives.

Travis notes ... "You've got teammates. I've got teammates," before Taylor makes her own comparison -- Travis has legendary NFL coach Andy Reid on his side, while she has her mom behind her game plays.

Taylor's 'End of an Era' will debut on Disney+ on her 36th birthday, December 13 ... and documents her journey on her iconic Eras Tour, officially wrapping up a major time in her life.

As you know, she's had plenty of excitement after finishing the tour last December. She and Travis got engaged over the summer, and she dropped her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," in October.

The 14-time Grammy winner won't be touring this album, recently saying on BBC Radio she's "so tired" -- and understandably so.