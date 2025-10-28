Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Travis Kelce Hit 'Fate Of Ophelia' Dance After TD

Travis Kelce appeared to pay homage to his fiancée following a big touchdown on Monday night ... with Taylor Swift fans convinced he hit her 'Fate Of Ophelia' dance.

Check it out ... just after the Chiefs tight end reached paydirt in the third quarter of Kansas City's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Commanders, he seemed to emulate moves she made in the music video for her smash hit off her new "The Life Of A Showgirl" album.

Omggg he even did the “I pledge allegiance” part?? 😭pic.twitter.com/Od56ysMXMX — kristen (is in jail) (@perfectlyfinn89) October 28, 2025 @perfectlyfinn89

Kelce -- mimicking the arm motions Swift created for the lyrics "pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes" -- looked like he put his hand on his heart before he stared at his gloves. He then pumped his arms in the same way Swift did in the 'Fate Of Ophelia' visuals.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

While it's not exactly a carbon copy ... Swift fans are sure it was a tribute -- noting that after he made the motions, he stared up at the Arrowhead Stadium luxury box that his future wife was sitting in.