Travis Kelce Invests In Six Flags Over Childhood Love For Cedar Point

Travis Kelce is channeling his inner kid with his latest business move -- the Kansas City Chiefs superstar loves roller coasters so much, he invested in Six Flags!!

Taylor Swift's fiancé revealed the news on Tuesday ... saying it was an opportunity he had to pounce on due to his family's countless trips to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio growing up.

Kelce -- who grew up in northeast Ohio -- teamed up with JANA Partners to get a piece of Six Flags ... which merged with CP's parent company, Cedar Fair, in 2024.

The investment group -- also including former GAP CEO Glenn Murphy and Reddit honcho Dave Habiger -- now has approximately 9% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

For those who don't know their wood and steel, Cedar Point is widely regarded as one of the best parks on the planet ... with award-winning rides like Millennium Force, Maverick, Steel Vengeance and the 420-foot-tall triple-launch coaster Top Thrill 2.

Kelce's clearly pumped about the new endeavor ... saying, "So crazy to even imagine this is real, but you gotta love it when life comes full circle."

He even shared some old footage of his time on the peninsula as a tyke ... really proving he's been about that life.