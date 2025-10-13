Taylor Swift Hits K.C. Hot Spot After Chiefs Win With Travis Kelce & Friends

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Chiefs' big win on Sunday night ... by hitting the town with some buds!

The world's most famous couple cruised to Prime Social in Kansas City just after the Chiefs beat up the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium ... and they seemed to have a blast.

Swift enjoyed at least one cocktail with a few gal pals ... while Kelce posed for some pics with his teammate, Kareem Hunt, and some of their close friends.

They all had grins on their faces -- which were well-earned ... considering what the tight end and his Chiefs did to the Lions just hours earlier.

Kelce logged a team-high six catches for 78 yards ... as K.C. rolled to a 30-17 victory.

The postgame was a bit marred by an ugly brawl -- but, clearly, Kelce and Swift were able to put that past them.

The night marked the first time all year that Swift had been spotted by cameras at one of Kelce's games -- and with her album now out and two straight home tilts on the schedule, it's almost certainly not the last we'll see of her this month.