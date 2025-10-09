Taylor Swift Says Travis Kelce Mistook Hugh Grant's Wife For Greta Gerwig

Taylor Swift is pulling back the curtain on what it was like having Travis Kelce join her on the road with her during her "Eras" tour ... telling a hilarious story about a time where he confused an A-list actor's wife with his favorite director.

Swift sat down with Seth Meyers on "Late Night" -- part of her press run for her new album "The Life of a Showgirl" -- and dished on what it was like watching Travis rage alongside celebs like Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Liam Hemsworth and more at one of her star-studded London shows last June.

Tay says before the show, Travis was over the moon when she told him his favorite director, Greta Gerwig, would be in the VIP tent -- and he couldn't wait to tell her how much he loved "Barbie."

But ... when the two were recapping the night after her show, Travis confessed he might've made a bad impression -- saying he told Greta, "I'm just Ken, too," and she smiled politely but didn't say anything back.

Taylor went on to say Travis was telling her how "Greta" was chatting it up with Hugh Grant all night long and told her "They kinda seem like they're soulmates."

Check out the clip ... after doing some online sleuthing, Taylor eventually realized Travis had actually mistaken Hugh Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein, for Greta Gerwig.