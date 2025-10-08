Travis Kelce Addresses 'Wood,' Taylor Swift's Penis Tribute Song

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce has finally publicly addressed Taylor Swift's new song about his penis ... and the Chiefs tight end got a little stiff when talking about the tune.

Jason Kelce was actually the one who got the footballer to open up on "Wood" during Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" -- and while Travis said he liked it, he was quite shy when pressed to give further comment.

Jason, though, had no problems giving his take on the track -- even joking that if someone wrote a song about his junk ... it certainly wouldn't include the line, "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see."

"It'd be like Japanese Maple," he said ... before adding, "Sometimes can see."

Travis giggled throughout the "Wood" talk -- but other than saying he's honored by "any song" that references him, he mostly clammed up.

The two also talked in-depth about the rest of "The Life of a Showgirl" -- which dropped last week -- and Travis said he was "happy as hell" for his fiancée for how the work came out.

Jason, meanwhile, told Travis his favorite songs were "Opalite" and "Eldest Daughter."