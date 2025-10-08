Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Addresses 'Wood,' Taylor Swift's Penis Tribute Song

Travis Kelce Hard For Me To Give 'Wood' Review ... Shy About Taylor Swift's Penis Tribute Song

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
100825_travis_kelce_video_kal
KILLA TRAV PLAYS COY 🪵
New Heights

Travis Kelce has finally publicly addressed Taylor Swift's new song about his penis ... and the Chiefs tight end got a little stiff when talking about the tune.

Jason Kelce was actually the one who got the footballer to open up on "Wood" during Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" -- and while Travis said he liked it, he was quite shy when pressed to give further comment.

Jason, though, had no problems giving his take on the track -- even joking that if someone wrote a song about his junk ... it certainly wouldn't include the line, "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see."

"It'd be like Japanese Maple," he said ... before adding, "Sometimes can see."

Travis giggled throughout the "Wood" talk -- but other than saying he's honored by "any song" that references him, he mostly clammed up.

The two also talked in-depth about the rest of "The Life of a Showgirl" -- which dropped last week -- and Travis said he was "happy as hell" for his fiancée for how the work came out.

Jason, meanwhile, told Travis his favorite songs were "Opalite" and "Eldest Daughter."

The older Kelce bro then sent a stern message to anyone who hasn't given it a listen -- telling the 92 Percenters, "For those of you living under a rock who haven't streamed it yet, get on it, you f***ing idiot."

