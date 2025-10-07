Taylor Swift Reveals Why She Doesn't Want to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Play video content NBC

Taylor Swift isn’t down to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show just yet ... and it turns out, Travis Kelce has something to do with it.

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Monday, Taylor addressed a number of rumors about her personal life -- including speculation she turned down the Halftime Show because the NFL wouldn’t let her own the footage.

Taylor shut that down quickly ... saying it’s not true at all. She says her team and Jay-Z -- who leads Roc Nation and programs the Super Bowl halftime show -- have a great relationship, and while there’ve been conversations about her interest in performing, that doesn’t mean an official offer was ever on the table.

She says she and her team have always been upfront with Jay-Z ... explaining she’s in love with a guy on the field playing a very violent game. During the season, she’s completely locked in on everything Travis is doing out there -- and the idea of her worrying about choreography if he's playing in the biggest game of the year is downright laughable.

TS might be jumping the gun here ... considering it's far from certain the Kansas City Chiefs -- who have a losing record through the first five weeks of the NFL season -- will even make it to the Super Bowl.