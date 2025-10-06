Taylor Swift Denies Rumors She'll Stop Making Music After Marrying Travis Kelce

Play video content BBC Radio 2

Taylor Swift is pushing back on fan speculation she’ll wind down her music career once she marries Travis Kelce ... calling the theories “shockingly offensive.”

The singer-songwriter sat down with BBC Radio to talk about her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," and opened up about balancing her personal life and career.

At one point, she seems caught off guard when the interviewer says, "Don't tell me this is your last album" ... referencing fan chatter that marriage and motherhood could lead to the end of her music career.

Taylor sharply replies, "That's a shockingly offensive thing to say," adding, "That's not why people get married -- so that they can quit their job."

In fact, Taylor says one of the reasons she adores Travis Kelce is because he loves what she does -- and loves how fulfilled she is by her work. She goes on to say their connection has only deepened because they’re both so passionate about their professions.

Taylor makes an interesting point ... noting that, in a way, they share a similar job -- both performing for 3.5 hours in NFL stadiums for a living.