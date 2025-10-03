Taylor Swift Says 'Wi$h Li$t' Is About Her Desire to Have Kids With Travis

Taylor Swift fans are in full-on detective mode over "The Life of a Showgirl," investigating each lyric and hunting down every Easter egg ... but the singer has dropped herself -- one song is raw, real, and all about her longing to be a mother.

The singer spilled on UK’s Heart FM with Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton Friday that her dreamy new jam "Wi$h Li$t" isn’t just about her ... it’s a globe-spanning wish list, with her own dreams sneakily woven right in.

Play video content Heart

Now, peep the lyrics... "I just want you" -- yep, that’s about Travis -- and "have a couple kids"... clearly Taylor’s painting her dream family.

Judging by the steamy vibes in her other new tune, "Wood," looks like Taylor won’t be having any trouble turning that couple-kid dream into a reality -- if you catch our drift!😉