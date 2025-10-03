Patrick Mahomes Says He'll Be 'Blaring' Taylor Swift's Album At Chiefs' Facility

Play video content The Drive

There's gonna be a Taylor Swift listening party at the Chiefs' facility on Friday ... 'cause Patrick Mahomes says he will be blasting her new album all day!!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed his plans with Carrington Harrison on "The Drive" radio show ... just hours before Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," dropped on Friday.

"I'm super excited," Mahomes said. "I haven't been able to hear the album yet, but I'm super excited to be able to do that. It will be blaring all through the Chiefs' facility tomorrow."

Mahomes went on to praise teammate/bestie Travis Kelce's fiancée, applauding her nonstop grind in the studio. He said her hard work in delivering another masterpiece to the Swifties is something he'll always be down to celebrate.

"We'll be supporting Taylor, and she put in so much hard work into this, and I'm excited to hear that album just like everybody else," Mahomes said.

🏀| Caitlin Clarke ending her press conference today by shouting out #TSTheLifeOfAShowgirl



“Make sure you listen to Life of a Showgirl tonight”



WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark also showed love to Swift and her new 12-song LP ... reminding everyone at the end of her Indiana Fever press conference on Thursday to check it out.

"Make sure you listen to 'The Life of a Showgirl' tonight," Clark said.